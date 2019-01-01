Newmont (NYSE:NEM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Newmont
Newmont Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Newmont (NYSE: NEM) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on April 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $80.00 expecting NEM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.96% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Newmont (NYSE: NEM) was provided by Canaccord Genuity, and Newmont maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Newmont, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Newmont was filed on April 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Newmont (NEM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $87.00 to $80.00. The current price Newmont (NEM) is trading at is $67.82, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
