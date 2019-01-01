Newmont (NYSE:NEM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Newmont missed estimated earnings by 23.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.9.

Revenue was up $151.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 1.77% increase in the share price the next day.

