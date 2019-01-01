ñol

NextEra Energy
(NYSE:NEE)
78.73
0.21[0.27%]
At close: Jun 3
78.69
-0.0400[-0.05%]
After Hours: 4:14PM EDT
Day High/Low77.8 - 78.94
52 Week High/Low67.22 - 93.73
Open / Close78.09 / 78.69
Float / Outstanding2B / 2B
Vol / Avg.9.3M / 10M
Mkt Cap154.7B
P/E106.11
50d Avg. Price77.38
Div / Yield1.62/2.06%
Payout Ratio213.51
EPS-0.23
Total Float2B

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

NextEra Energy reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 21

EPS

$0.740

Quarterly Revenue

$2.9B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$2.9B

Earnings Recap

 

 

 

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

 

NextEra Energy beat estimated earnings by 7.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.69.

Revenue was down $836.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

 

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.28% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NextEra Energy's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.40 0.72 0.68 0.59
EPS Actual 0.41 0.75 0.71 0.67
Revenue Estimate 6.26B 5.37B 4.97B 4.86B
Revenue Actual 5.05B 4.37B 3.93B 3.73B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

NextEra Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) reporting earnings?
A

NextEra Energy (NEE) is scheduled to report earnings on July 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.86, which beat the estimate of $1.69.

Q
What were NextEra Energy’s (NYSE:NEE) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $4.4B, which beat the estimate of $4.3B.

