Cisco's Partners With AIP In Latest AI Push

Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO, on Tuesday, disclosed several major collaborations and initiatives related to Artificial Intelligence (AI) advancements.

The company disclosed its collaboration with the AI Infrastructure Partnership (AIP), led by BlackRock, GIP, MGX, Microsoft Corp. MSFT, NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, and xAI.

As a technology partner, Cisco joins energy collaborators GE Vernova, Inc. GEV and NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE to strengthen AIP’s platform for investing in secure, efficient, and scalable AI infrastructure.

AIP’s initial goal is to unlock $30 billion in capital from investors, asset owners, and corporations, with the expectation of mobilizing up to $100 billion in total investment potential through debt financing.

Also Read: Cisco Unveils Quantum Chip And Lab To Push Next-Gen Networking

Apart from this, Cisco disclosed a significant collaboration with HUMAIN, Saudi Arabia’s newly established AI enterprise.

This initiative aims to develop a highly open, scalable, resilient, and cost-efficient AI infrastructure, merging Cisco’s global expertise with the Kingdom’s ambitious AI objectives.

Moreover, Cisco unveiled a range of strategic initiatives aimed at all stages of the AI revolution in the United States and the Middle East.

These new efforts position Cisco as a central player in the Gulf’s AI transformation, offering its trusted, world-class technology alongside its partner ecosystem.

Also, the company will expand its strategic alliance with G42 further to accelerate AI innovation and infrastructure development within the UAE.

This collaboration will leverage Cisco’s extensive secure AI offerings and AI-native solutions, combined with G42’s strong regional presence, AI infrastructure knowledge, and growing global reach, potentially including a joint market entry strategy.

Additionally, the Ministry of Interior of Qatar and Cisco have signed a letter of intent to explore collaboration on Qatar’s digital transformation initiatives, advancements in artificial intelligence, infrastructure development, and cybersecurity enhancements.

Price Action: CSCO shares are up 0.06% to $61.82 premarket at the last check on Wednesday.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock