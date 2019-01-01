NCR (NYSE:NCR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for NCR
NCR Questions & Answers
The latest price target for NCR (NYSE: NCR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on April 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $40.00 expecting NCR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.62% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for NCR (NYSE: NCR) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and NCR maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of NCR, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for NCR was filed on April 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest NCR (NCR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $61.00 to $40.00. The current price NCR (NCR) is trading at is $34.30, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
