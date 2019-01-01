Nippon Carbon Co Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products. It provides products in following categories: Carbon Products, Silicon carbide products, and Others. The Carbon Products include artificial graphite electrode, impervious graphite products, isotropic high purity graphite products, a machine for graphite products, general purpose carbon fibers, and graphite fibers, containing resin graphite fibers made of packing, flexible graphite sealing material, and node material for lithium ion battery. Silicon carbide products are involved in the development and sale of ceramic matrix composite. Other category deals with manufacturing industrial machinery, mechanical repair, building and parking leasing.