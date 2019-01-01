QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
1.73/5.09%
52 Wk
34.02 - 42.8
Mkt Cap
376.5M
Payout Ratio
122.98
Open
-
P/E
24.08
EPS
50.85
Shares
11.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nippon Carbon Co Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products. It provides products in following categories: Carbon Products, Silicon carbide products, and Others. The Carbon Products include artificial graphite electrode, impervious graphite products, isotropic high purity graphite products, a machine for graphite products, general purpose carbon fibers, and graphite fibers, containing resin graphite fibers made of packing, flexible graphite sealing material, and node material for lithium ion battery. Silicon carbide products are involved in the development and sale of ceramic matrix composite. Other category deals with manufacturing industrial machinery, mechanical repair, building and parking leasing.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nippon Carbon Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nippon Carbon (NCRBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nippon Carbon (OTCPK: NCRBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nippon Carbon's (NCRBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nippon Carbon.

Q

What is the target price for Nippon Carbon (NCRBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nippon Carbon

Q

Current Stock Price for Nippon Carbon (NCRBF)?

A

The stock price for Nippon Carbon (OTCPK: NCRBF) is $34.02 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 20:04:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nippon Carbon (NCRBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nippon Carbon.

Q

When is Nippon Carbon (OTCPK:NCRBF) reporting earnings?

A

Nippon Carbon does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nippon Carbon (NCRBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nippon Carbon.

Q

What sector and industry does Nippon Carbon (NCRBF) operate in?

A

Nippon Carbon is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.