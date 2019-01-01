|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of NCR (OTCPK: NCRRP) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for NCR.
There is no analysis for NCR
The stock price for NCR (OTCPK: NCRRP) is $842 last updated Fri Nov 26 2021 16:56:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for NCR.
NCR does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for NCR.
NCR is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.