Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 2
Mkt Cap
2.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
12.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
New Century Resources Corp is a blank check company.

New Century Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New Century Resources (NCRE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New Century Resources (OTCPK: NCRE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are New Century Resources's (NCRE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for New Century Resources.

Q

What is the target price for New Century Resources (NCRE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for New Century Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for New Century Resources (NCRE)?

A

The stock price for New Century Resources (OTCPK: NCRE) is $0.235 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:27:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does New Century Resources (NCRE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Century Resources.

Q

When is New Century Resources (OTCPK:NCRE) reporting earnings?

A

New Century Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is New Century Resources (NCRE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New Century Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does New Century Resources (NCRE) operate in?

A

New Century Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.