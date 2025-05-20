May 20, 2025 3:39 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Taps $106,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Struggle

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin is testing the $106,000 level on Tuesday, while Ethereum, XRP and Dogecoin continue to show signs of weakness.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD $106,003.37+0.95%
Ethereum ETH/USD $2,468.88-1.2%
Solana SOL/USD $165.96+0.4%
XRP XRP/USD $2.33-1.8%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2202-1.5%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001425-1.3%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 62.5% and daily active addresses up by 16.5%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 7,945 to 11,221 in a single day. Exchanges netflows surged by 5,227.5%.
  • Coinglass data reports 68,648 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $192.88 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Pendle PENDLE/USD $4.36+8.5%
Aave AAVE/USD $255.82+7.9%
Curve DAO Token CRV/USD $0.7006+5.3%

Trader Notes: Analyst Kevin believes a clean break above $106,800 would confirm the next leg up toward $116,000, but until then, he warns it's still a “wait and see” environment.

Meanwhile, Michael van de Poppe sees familiar patterns forming, noting Bitcoin's current stagnation mirrors the all-time high consolidations of 2017 and 2021, periods that preceded explosive upside moves.

He suggests this could be the calm before the storm in the ongoing bull cycle.

Quinten Francois offered a strategic note: "Buy in May and go away (for 5 months)," hinting that patient long-term positioning now could pay off by Q4.

Jelle, another trader, said Bitcoin is nearing a new phase of price discovery. Staying disciplined, he trimmed 2% of his position as per plan but maintains strong exposure for what he expects to be a smooth final leg of the bull run. "Gains are secured. Now, we ride."

