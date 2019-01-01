Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-0.200
Quarterly Revenue
$8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$7.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Nabriva Therapeutics using advanced sorting and filters.
Nabriva Therapeutics Questions & Answers
When is Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) reporting earnings?
Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)?
The Actual EPS was $-5.40, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Nabriva Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:NBRV) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
