Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$-13.880
Quarterly Revenue
$568.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$568.5M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Nabors Industries using advanced sorting and filters.
Nabors Industries Questions & Answers
When is Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) reporting earnings?
Nabors Industries (NBR) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)?
The Actual EPS was $-19.00, which missed the estimate of $-17.50.
What were Nabors Industries’s (NYSE:NBR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $631.4M, which beat the estimate of $592.7M.
