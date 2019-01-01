Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) was reported by Barclays on May 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $180.00 expecting NBR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -0.11% downside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) was provided by Barclays, and Nabors Industries maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Nabors Industries, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Nabors Industries was filed on May 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Nabors Industries (NBR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $132.00 to $180.00. The current price Nabors Industries (NBR) is trading at is $180.19, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
