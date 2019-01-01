Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology
Nautilus Biotechnology Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ: NAUT) was reported by Goldman Sachs on April 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting NAUT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.58% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ: NAUT) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Nautilus Biotechnology maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Nautilus Biotechnology, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Nautilus Biotechnology was filed on April 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $9.00 to $5.00. The current price Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) is trading at is $3.80, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
