Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 3
EPS
$-0.130
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Nautilus Biotechnology using advanced sorting and filters.
Nautilus Biotechnology Questions & Answers
When is Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) reporting earnings?
Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.19, which missed the estimate of $-0.09.
What were Nautilus Biotechnology’s (NASDAQ:NAUT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
