Crude Oil Falls Over 2%; US Retail Sales Increase 0.1% In April

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 150 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded up 0.40% to 42,218.43 while the NASDAQ rose 0.18% to 19,181.94. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 5,917.84.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Utilities shares jumped by 1.3% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, consumer discretionary stocks fell by 1.4%.

Top Headline

U.S. retail sales increased by 0.1% month-over-month in April compared to a revised 1.7% gain in March.

Equities Trading UP



Click Holdings Limited CLIK shares shot up 168% to $0.7514 after the company announced it signed a cooperation agreement with Flash Mutual Technology.

got a boost, surging 99% to $0.1916 after the company disclosed in 13D filing that its Co-Founder, CEO and CFO Aiden Lee Ping Wei reported A 48.9% stake in the company. Foot Locker, Inc. FL shares were also up, gaining 83% to $23.57 after DICK’s Sporting Goods agreed to acquire the company. Also, the company issued preliminary first-quarter non-GAAP EPS results.

Equities Trading DOWN

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH shares dropped 17% to $254.74 amid reports indicating the company is under investigation by the US Department of Justice for possible Medicare fraud. The company said it has not been notified by the Department of Justice of the supposed criminal investigation reported.

were down 62% to $1.46 after the company announced the pricing of $10 million public offering of preferred stock and warrants. REE Automotive Ltd. REE was down, falling 71% to $0.9483 following fourth-quarter financial results. Additionally, the company announced it has temporarily paused production plans while monitoring ongoing manufacturing and supply chain conditions.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 2.4% to $61.62 while gold traded up 0.6% at $3,208.00.

Silver traded down 0.1% to $32.40 on Thursday, while copper fell 0.1% to $4.6470.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.25%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.33%. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.23%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.29% and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.08% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 0.98%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declining 0.79%, China's Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.68% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 1.48%.

Economics

U.S. industrial production came in little changed in April, compared to market estimates of a 0.2% rise.

The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index increased 22 points to a reading of –4.0 in May compared to a reading of -26.4 in April.

The NY Empire State Manufacturing Index declined to -9.2 in May compared to -8.1 in April, versus market estimates of -10.

Initial jobless claims came in unchanged from the previous week at 229,000 during the week ending May 10.

U.S. producer prices declined by 0.5% in April compared to a revised flat reading in the previous month and versus market estimates of a 0.2% gain.

