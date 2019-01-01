NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 17
EPS
$-0.040
Quarterly Revenue
$272K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$272K
Earnings History
NanoVibronix Questions & Answers
When is NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) reporting earnings?
NanoVibronix (NAOV) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 17, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.10, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were NanoVibronix’s (NASDAQ:NAOV) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $150K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
