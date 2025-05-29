Why Nvidia Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company posted first-quarter results.
The company reported first-quarter revenue of $44.1 billion, up 69% year-over-year and up 12% from the fourth quarter. The revenue beat a Street consensus estimate of $43.2 billion. Nvidia reported adjusted earnings of 81 cents per share in the first quarter. Nvidia said it sees second-quarter revenue of $45.0 billion, +/- 2%. The guidance includes the loss of $8.0 billion in H20 revenue due to the export controls.
Nvidia shares jumped 5.6% to $142.31 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- NanoVibronix, Inc. NAOV rose 61.3% to $1.38 in pre-market trading after dipping 27% on Wednesday.
- Graphjet Technology GTI surged 58.2% to $0.2102 in pre-market trading after falling 17% on Wednesday.
- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. HTCR jumped 40.5% to $0.8146 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Wednesday. Heartcore Enterprises recently reported a year-over-year decrease in first-quarter financial results.
- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI surged 34.4% to $0.0078 in pre-market trading after falling 3% on Wednesday. Healthcare Triangle recently reported a year-over-year decrease in first-quarter sales results.
- Polyrizon Ltd. PLRZ shares jumped 29.2% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after jumping 59% on Wednesday.
- Imunon, Inc. IMNN climbed 23.1% to $1.87 in pre-market trading. Imunon announced the closing of up to $9.75 million at-the-market private placement under Nasdaq rules.
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ORIC gained 19.6% to $7.14 in pre-market trading after the company announced preliminary efficacy and safety data from its ongoing Phase 1b trial of ORIC-944. Additionally, the company announced a $125 million private placement, which was priced at an 18% premium to its 10-day trailing volume-weighted average price.
- C3.ai, Inc. AI rose 17.7% to $27.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and beat its adjusted EPS and revenue estimates.
- Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV gained 16.8% to $274.00 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected quarterly sales.
Losers
- Elong Power Holding Limited ELPW shares fell 70.5% to $1.03 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 30% on Wednesday.
- Brooge Energy Limited BROG fell 59.1% to $1.74 in pre-market trading. Brooge Energy announced voluntarily delisting from the Nasdaq.
- Super League Enterprise, Inc. SLE shares dipped 29.6% to $0.1500 in pre-market trading after the company announced the launch of a proposed public offering.
- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. SGBX fell 17% to $1.03 in pre-market trading after jumping 124% on Wednesday.
- NWTN Inc. NWTN shares tumbled 16.8% to $1.87 in pre-market trading. NWTN received Nasdaq Staff delisting determination for non-compliance with listing rule 5250(c)(1).
- Signing Day Sports, Inc. SGN declined 16% to $1.84 in pre-market trading. Signing Day Sports shares jumped 164% on Wednesday after announcing a business combination agreement with BlockchAIn to acquire 100% of the company and form a crypto mining, AI, and high-performance computing data hosting company.
- Actelis Networks, Inc. ASNS dipped 16% to $0.63 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 10% on Wednesday.
- SentinelOne, Inc. S fell 13.7% to $16.98 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter results and lowered its FY2026 sales guidance.
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA shares fell 12.4% to $8.46 in pre-market trading.
- HP Inc. HPQ fell 7.8% to $25.08 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS results and issued third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
