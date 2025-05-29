Why Nvidia Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company posted first-quarter results.

The company reported first-quarter revenue of $44.1 billion, up 69% year-over-year and up 12% from the fourth quarter. The revenue beat a Street consensus estimate of $43.2 billion. Nvidia reported adjusted earnings of 81 cents per share in the first quarter. Nvidia said it sees second-quarter revenue of $45.0 billion, +/- 2%. The guidance includes the loss of $8.0 billion in H20 revenue due to the export controls.

Nvidia shares jumped 5.6% to $142.31 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

NanoVibronix, Inc . NAOV rose 61.3% to $1.38 in pre-market trading after dipping 27% on Wednesday.

. rose 61.3% to $1.38 in pre-market trading after dipping 27% on Wednesday. Graphjet Technolog y GTI surged 58.2% to $0.2102 in pre-market trading after falling 17% on Wednesday.

y surged 58.2% to $0.2102 in pre-market trading after falling 17% on Wednesday. HeartCore Enterprises, Inc . HTCR jumped 40.5% to $0.8146 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Wednesday. Heartcore Enterprises recently reported a year-over-year decrease in first-quarter financial results.

. jumped 40.5% to $0.8146 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Wednesday. Heartcore Enterprises recently reported a year-over-year decrease in first-quarter financial results. Healthcare Triangle, Inc . HCTI surged 34.4% to $0.0078 in pre-market trading after falling 3% on Wednesday. Healthcare Triangle recently reported a year-over-year decrease in first-quarter sales results.

. surged 34.4% to $0.0078 in pre-market trading after falling 3% on Wednesday. Healthcare Triangle recently reported a year-over-year decrease in first-quarter sales results. Polyrizon Ltd. PLRZ shares jumped 29.2% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after jumping 59% on Wednesday.

shares jumped 29.2% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after jumping 59% on Wednesday. Imunon, Inc. IMNN climbed 23.1% to $1.87 in pre-market trading. Imunon announced the closing of up to $9.75 million at-the-market private placement under Nasdaq rules.

climbed 23.1% to $1.87 in pre-market trading. Imunon announced the closing of up to $9.75 million at-the-market private placement under Nasdaq rules. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc . ORIC gained 19.6% to $7.14 in pre-market trading after the company announced preliminary efficacy and safety data from its ongoing Phase 1b trial of ORIC-944. Additionally, the company announced a $125 million private placement, which was priced at an 18% premium to its 10-day trailing volume-weighted average price.

. gained 19.6% to $7.14 in pre-market trading after the company announced preliminary efficacy and safety data from its ongoing Phase 1b trial of ORIC-944. Additionally, the company announced a $125 million private placement, which was priced at an 18% premium to its 10-day trailing volume-weighted average price. C3.ai, Inc . AI rose 17.7% to $27.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and beat its adjusted EPS and revenue estimates.

. rose 17.7% to $27.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and beat its adjusted EPS and revenue estimates. Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV gained 16.8% to $274.00 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected quarterly sales.

Losers

Elong Power Holding Limited ELPW shares fell 70.5% to $1.03 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 30% on Wednesday.

shares fell 70.5% to $1.03 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 30% on Wednesday. Brooge Energy Limited BROG fell 59.1% to $1.74 in pre-market trading. Brooge Energy announced voluntarily delisting from the Nasdaq.

fell 59.1% to $1.74 in pre-market trading. Brooge Energy announced voluntarily delisting from the Nasdaq. Super League Enterprise, In c. SLE shares dipped 29.6% to $0.1500 in pre-market trading after the company announced the launch of a proposed public offering.

c. shares dipped 29.6% to $0.1500 in pre-market trading after the company announced the launch of a proposed public offering. Safe & Green Holdings Corp . SGBX fell 17% to $1.03 in pre-market trading after jumping 124% on Wednesday.

. fell 17% to $1.03 in pre-market trading after jumping 124% on Wednesday. NWTN Inc . NWTN shares tumbled 16.8% to $1.87 in pre-market trading. NWTN received Nasdaq Staff delisting determination for non-compliance with listing rule 5250(c)(1).

. shares tumbled 16.8% to $1.87 in pre-market trading. NWTN received Nasdaq Staff delisting determination for non-compliance with listing rule 5250(c)(1). Signing Day Sports, Inc . SGN declined 16% to $1.84 in pre-market trading. Signing Day Sports shares jumped 164% on Wednesday after announcing a business combination agreement with BlockchAIn to acquire 100% of the company and form a crypto mining, AI, and high-performance computing data hosting company.

. declined 16% to $1.84 in pre-market trading. Signing Day Sports shares jumped 164% on Wednesday after announcing a business combination agreement with BlockchAIn to acquire 100% of the company and form a crypto mining, AI, and high-performance computing data hosting company. Actelis Networks, Inc . ASNS dipped 16% to $0.63 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 10% on Wednesday.

. dipped 16% to $0.63 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 10% on Wednesday. SentinelOne, Inc. S fell 13.7% to $16.98 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter results and lowered its FY2026 sales guidance.

fell 13.7% to $16.98 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter results and lowered its FY2026 sales guidance. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc . NTLA shares fell 12.4% to $8.46 in pre-market trading.

. shares fell 12.4% to $8.46 in pre-market trading. HP Inc. HPQ fell 7.8% to $25.08 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS results and issued third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

