June 11, 2025 10:11 AM 2 min read

Dow Rises Over 50 Points; US Inflation Rate Increases In May

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 50 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded up 0.16% to 42,936.56 while the NASDAQ gained 0.13% to 19,740.30. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.10% to 6,045.06.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Health care shares jumped by 0.2% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, materials stocks fell by 0.6%.

Top Headline

The annual inflation rate increased to 2.4% in May from 2.3% in the previous month, but came in below market estimates of 2.5%.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Catheter Precision, Inc. VTAK shares shot up 222% to $0.7290.
  • Shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT got a boost, surging 76% to $1.49 after the company announced authorized claim for payment for PoNS Device from Aetna Healthcare.
  • NanoVibronix, Inc. NAOV shares were also up, gaining 96% to $1.59. NanoVibronix’s ENvue secured patent for pediatric feeding tube guidance system, advancing toward regulatory clearance.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • LeddarTech Holdings Inc. LDTC shares dropped 43% to $0.2147 after the company announced it laid off most of its employees and may file for bankruptcy.
  • Shares of Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. CARM were down 43% to $0.6391.
  • Draganfly Inc. DPRO was down, falling 41% to $2.2050 as the company announced the pricing of 5.5 million unit public offering at $2.50 per unit.
Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.1% to $66.37 while gold traded up 0.3% at $3,352.90.

Silver traded down 1.1% to $36.245 on Wednesday, while copper fell 1.7% to $4.8160.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.2%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.7%. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.2%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.1% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.1% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.55%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 0.84%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.52% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.15%.

Economics

