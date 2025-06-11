Dow Rises Over 50 Points; US Inflation Rate Increases In May

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 50 points on Wednesday.
The Dow traded up 0.16% to 42,936.56 while the NASDAQ gained 0.13% to 19,740.30. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.10% to 6,045.06.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Health care shares jumped by 0.2% on Wednesday.
In trading on Wednesday, materials stocks fell by 0.6%.
Top Headline
Equities Trading UP
- Catheter Precision, Inc. VTAK shares shot up 222% to $0.7290.
- Shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT got a boost, surging 76% to $1.49 after the company announced authorized claim for payment for PoNS Device from Aetna Healthcare.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. NAOV shares were also up, gaining 96% to $1.59. NanoVibronix’s ENvue secured patent for pediatric feeding tube guidance system, advancing toward regulatory clearance.
Equities Trading DOWN
- LeddarTech Holdings Inc. LDTC shares dropped 43% to $0.2147 after the company announced it laid off most of its employees and may file for bankruptcy.
- Shares of Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. CARM were down 43% to $0.6391.
- Draganfly Inc. DPRO was down, falling 41% to $2.2050 as the company announced the pricing of 5.5 million unit public offering at $2.50 per unit.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 2.1% to $66.37 while gold traded up 0.3% at $3,352.90.
Silver traded down 1.1% to $36.245 on Wednesday, while copper fell 1.7% to $4.8160.
Euro zone
European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.2%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.7%. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.2%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.1% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.1% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed higher on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.55%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 0.84%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.52% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.15%.
Economics
The annual inflation rate increased to 2.4% in May from 2.3% in the previous month, but came in below market estimates of 2.5%.
