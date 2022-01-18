Natural Alternatives Boosts Stock Buyback Plan By $3M
- Natural Alternatives International Inc (NASDAQ: NAII) said its Board of Directors authorized a $3.0 million increase to its stock repurchase plan.
- The proposed expansion brings the total authorized amount to $18.0 million. To date, the company has purchased 1.9 million shares under this repurchase plan, including the purchase of 237,000 shares since September 30, 2021. The company will have $3.0 million available for stock repurchases under the program.
- Natural Alternatives intends to purchase shares, depending upon market conditions, in the open market or privately negotiated transactions.
- The company held $20.02 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: NAII shares are trading higher by 0.71% at $13.45 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.