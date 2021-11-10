 Skip to main content

Natural Alternatives Registers 3.5% Sales Decline In Q1
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 7:31am   Comments
  • Natural Alternatives International Inc (NASDAQ: NAIIreported first-quarter FY22 sales of $38.34 million, a decline of 3.5% year-on-year.
  • Private-label contract manufacturing sales decreased 9.3% Y/Y to $33.6 million primarily due to a 45% decrease in sales to its largest customer primarily associated with their European markets.
  • The gross profit rose 37.9% Y/Y to $8.3 million, with the margin expanding 650 basis points to 21.6%.
  • The operating margin expanded 580 basis points to 11%, and operating income for the quarter rose 102.8% to $4.2 million.
  • The company held $20 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • EPS of $0.51 versus $0.35 in Q1 FY21.
  • Sales backlog for the quarter exceeded $8.0 million and was primarily related to supply chain and logistical constraints.
  • Outlook: Natural Alternatives sees FY22 net sales to increase 7.0% - 10.0%.
  • The company expects supply chain and manufacturing challenges to resolve during the second half of fiscal 2022.
  • Price Action: NAII shares closed higher by 2.86% at $13.65 on Tuesday.

