Range
3.5 - 3.5
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/1.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 13.29
Mkt Cap
20.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.5
P/E
-
EPS
-1.94
Shares
5.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
NextPoint Acquisition Corp is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purposes of effecting, directly or indirectly, a qualifying transaction within a specified period of time.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NextPoint Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NextPoint Financial (NACQF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NextPoint Financial (OTCPK: NACQF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NextPoint Financial's (NACQF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NextPoint Financial.

Q

What is the target price for NextPoint Financial (NACQF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NextPoint Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for NextPoint Financial (NACQF)?

A

The stock price for NextPoint Financial (OTCPK: NACQF) is $3.5 last updated Today at 2:41:12 PM.

Q

Does NextPoint Financial (NACQF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NextPoint Financial.

Q

When is NextPoint Financial (OTCPK:NACQF) reporting earnings?

A

NextPoint Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NextPoint Financial (NACQF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NextPoint Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does NextPoint Financial (NACQF) operate in?

A

NextPoint Financial is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.