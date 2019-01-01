QQQ
The Planting Hope Co Inc develops, launches, and scales plant-based, nutritious, and planet-friendly food and beverage brands across the United States and Canada. The company's products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. It focuses on nutrition, sustainability, and diversity, with an ongoing mission to 'Do Better'. Its brands include Hope and Sesame sesamemilk, a sustainable dairy alternative that is nutritionally comparable to dairy milk; Mozaics real veggie chips, a popped alternative to fried potato chips featuring visible peas and beans as principal ingredients; Veggicopia single-serving plant-based dips cups and snack olives that have extended shelf-life, require no refrigeration and lowers the carbon footprint.

see more
The Planting Hope Questions & Answers

How do I buy The Planting Hope (MYLKF) stock?

You can purchase shares of The Planting Hope (OTCGM: MYLKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are The Planting Hope's (MYLKF) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for The Planting Hope.

What is the target price for The Planting Hope (MYLKF) stock?

There is no analysis for The Planting Hope

Current Stock Price for The Planting Hope (MYLKF)?

The stock price for The Planting Hope (OTCGM: MYLKF) is $0.8136 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:01:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does The Planting Hope (MYLKF) pay a dividend?

There are no upcoming dividends for The Planting Hope.

When is The Planting Hope (OTCGM:MYLKF) reporting earnings?

The Planting Hope does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is The Planting Hope (MYLKF) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for The Planting Hope.

What sector and industry does The Planting Hope (MYLKF) operate in?

The Planting Hope is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.