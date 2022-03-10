 Skip to main content

87 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 4:57am   Comments
87 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) shares jumped 150% to close at $3.80 on Wednesday. Sunshine Biopharma, last month, priced its 1.88 million unit uplisting to Nasdaq at $4.25 per unit.
  • Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) climbed 107.5% to settle at $2.49. Benchmark initiated coverage on Direct Digital with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $8.
  • Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) gained 83.8% to settle at $1.70.
  • Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) rose 58.8% to close at $1.62 in sympathy with the overall market amid continued volatility on Ukraine-Russia concerns.
  • AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) climbed 44.9% to settle at $9.78 after the company announced it has signed a multi-launch agreement with SpaceX for planned direct-to-cell phone connectivity.
  • Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO) shares rose 43.2% to close at $6.53 after Third Point reported in a 13D filing a 6.7% stake in Cano Health.
  • CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) surged 42.1% to close at $4.2850 in sympathy with the overall market amid continued volatility on Ukraine-Russia concerns.
  • Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) climbed 41.9% to close at $23.64 after the online dating company reported fourth-quarter results, which showed a 29% increase in Bumble App paying users. Bumble App revenue increased 42.2% year-over-year.
  • TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) jumped 41.9% to close at $1.38. TC BioPharm, on Tuesday, disclosed positive Phase 1b/2a data in late-stage Acute Myeloid Leukemia patients treated with allogeneic gamma delta T cells.
  • TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) gained 41.9% to close at $0.40. TherapeuticsMD recently announced it would sell its vitaCare business to GoodRx for $150 million.
  • Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) jumped 39.7% to close at $7.07.
  • American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) rose 39.1% to close at $1.60 after declining 13% on Tuesday.
  • Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) jumped 34.9% to close at $5.37 after the company reported record Q4 and year end 2021 results.
  • Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) gained 30.7% to settle at $1.830 following a report suggesting newsletter provider Banyan Hill named the stock as a buy.
  • Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) surged 30% to close at $12.49.
  • Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) gained 28.9% to close at $2.63.
  • Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) jumped 28.5% to close at $1.49.
  • Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) gained 27.8% to close at $2.80.
  • ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) gained 27.8% to settle at $2.94.
  • Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) gained 27.6% to close at $1.94 following Zack Morris tweet.
  • Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) gained 27.2% to close at $8.52 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.
  • NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) rose 26.4% to settle at $3.30.
  • Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) jumped 25.8% to close at $8.10 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) gained 25.7% to close at $31.89 following strong quarterly sales.
  • Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) jumped 23.6% to close at $1.94. Gaotu Techedu recently reported Q4 earnings results.
  • HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTCR) rose 23.5% to settle at $2.47.
  • FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) gained 23.2% to close at $17.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) surged 23.2% to settle at $1.38 after Truist Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $6 price target.
  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) gained 23.2% to close at $0.77.
  • Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) jumped 22.9% to close at $4.40.
  • Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) gained 22.6% to close at $14.00 after reporting year end 2021 results.
  • Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) jumped 21.8% to close at $5.74. Rubius Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q4 loss of $0.61 per share.
  • Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) gained 21.6% to close at $1.00.
  • Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) rose 21.6% to close at $1.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results.
  • AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) gained 21.1% to close at $2.12.
  • CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) climbed 21% to close at $7.26.
  • Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) gained 21% to close at $7.43.
  • Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) rose 20.7% to settle at $0.59.
  • Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKKT) gained 20.1% to close at $5.62.
  • Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) jumped 19.3% to settle at $1.30.
  • Imperial Petroleum Inc.. (NASDAQ: IMPP) gained 19.1% to close at $5.06. Imperial Petroleum announced an agreement to acquire 2 product tankers for $31 million.
  • MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) gained 18.6% to close at $334.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 and FY23 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) gained 18.4% to close at $5.16.
  • Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ: NTCO) surged 17.7% to settle at $9.59 after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral and announced a $10 price target.
  • iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) rose 17.2% to settle at $2.39.
  • Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) gained 15.3% to close at $8.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) jumped 15.3% to close at $24.21. C4 Therapeutics reported FDA orphan drug designation for CFT8634 for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.
  • Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN) rose 14.4% to close at $2.86.
  • Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) rose 13.6% to close at $0.4773.
  • Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) rose 13.6% to settle at $24.26 after the company announced a share repurchase program of up to $150 million.
  • MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) rose 12.8% to close at $0.3089.
  • ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) shares surged 12.4% to close at $0.24.
  • TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) rose 9.7% to close at $0.3436 after declining around 6% on Tuesday.
  • Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) rose 8.6% to close at $4.29 after the company signed an MoU with NetJets for the right to purchase up to 150 Lilium aircraft.
  • Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: INDO) gained 8.6% to close at $33.65. Noble Capital Markets, on Tuesday, downgraded the stock from Outperform to Underperform.
  • AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) rose 8.5% to close at $3.45.
  • HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI) surged 7.8% to close at $64.25 following Q4 results.
  • FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) rose 6.2% to close at $5.65 after gaining 14% on Tuesday.

Losers

  • Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) dipped 37% to close at $0.63 on Wednesday after jumping 203% on Tuesday.
  • Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) shares fell 32.8% to close at $36.80 after Hindenburg Research issued a short report on the stock.
  • Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) dipped 31.9% to close at $7.09 after jumping over 45% on Tuesday.
  • Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) dropped 31.6% to settle at $1.60 following Q4 results.
  • Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) fell 28.1% to close at $3.02.
  • U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) fell 26.9% to close at $1.28. US Well Services priced its 14.18 million share offering at $1.763 per share.
  • Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) shares fell 21.4% to close at $4.45. Nine Energy Service shares jumped 58% on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) dropped 21.2% to close at $5.57.
  • Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) fell 21.1% to close at $2.99.
  • ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) dipped 20.2% to close at $1.6450.
  • MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) fell 20.1% to settle at $1.95.
  • Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEST) fell 20% to close at $2.44.
  • MV Oil Trust (NYSE: MVO) fell 19.9% to close at $11.68.
  • Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) fell 19.8% to settle at $3.53 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) fell 18.9% to close at $0.90 after dropping 12% on Tuesday.
  • Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) dropped 18.8% to settle at $1.30.
  • Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NASDAQ: SKYH) fell 18% to close at $24.50.
  • Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) fell 17.2% to settle at $1.68 after climbing over 52% on Tuesday.
  • Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) fell 16.7% to settle at $11.61 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NASDAQ: SNMP) dipped 15.8% to close at $0.8083.
  • Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) fell 15% to close at $2.16 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) fell 14.4% to close at $3.70.
  • Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KNTK) dropped 12.2% to close at $61.36 after the company priced its upsized secondary offering of about 3.48 million shares at $58 per share.
  • Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) dropped 10.9% to close at $5.63. Advanced Emissions Solns posted Q4 sales of $23.30 million.
  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares fell 9.5% to close at $1.05 after dropping over 16% on Tuesday.
  • Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) shares fell 9.3% to close at $9.20 as oil prices pulled back following recent strength. The sector has gained amid supply concerns as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and a US ban on Russian oil imports.
  • Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) fell 9.3% to close at $5.37 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE: GPL) fell 8.2% to close at $0.3299 after gaining around 35% on Tuesday.
  • Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) fell 6.1% to close at $10.34. Stitch Fix posted upbeat revenue for its second quarter, but issued weak sales guidance for the current quarter.

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

