Dow Falls Over 300 Points; Home Depot Posts Downbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 300 points on Tuesday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.79% to 46,222.90 while the NASDAQ declined 0.76% to 22,531.74. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.37% to 6,647.90.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer staples shares rose by 0.5% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, consumer discretionary stocks fell by 1.2%.

Top Headline

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) reported worse-than-expected third-quarter adjusted earnings and lowered FY25 adjusted EPS outlook.

Home Depot reported quarterly earnings of $3.74 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.85 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $41.352 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $41.137 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) shares shot up 145% to $20.91 as the stock reacted to Roche lidERA Phase 3 results demonstrating superiority over aromatase inhibitors in early-breast cancer, de-risking SERD class development.

(NASDAQ:OLMA) shares shot up 145% to $20.91 as the stock reacted to Roche lidERA Phase 3 results demonstrating superiority over aromatase inhibitors in early-breast cancer, de-risking SERD class development. Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF) got a boost, surging 66% to $0.5927 after the company announced that a patient treated with Namodenoson has reached an overall survival of 9 years to date with complete response to treatment.

(NYSE:CANF) got a boost, surging 66% to $0.5927 after the company announced that a patient treated with Namodenoson has reached an overall survival of 9 years to date with complete response to treatment. Creative Global Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CGTL) shares were also up, gaining 28% to $1.03.

Equities Trading DOWN

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) shares dropped 28% to $0.3218.

(NASDAQ:IVP) shares dropped 28% to $0.3218. Shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) were down 24% to $2.0330.

(NYSE:MVO) were down 24% to $2.0330. LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) was down, falling 27% to $3.4350 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below estimates. Also, company cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.3% to $60.07 while gold traded down 0.6% at $4,048.80.

Silver traded down 1.14% to $50.025 on Tuesday, while copper fell 0.4% to $4.9935.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 1.5%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 1.8%. London's FTSE 100 fell 1.3%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 1.5% and France's CAC 40 dipped 1.5% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 3.22%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 1.72%, China's Shanghai Composite declining 0.81% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.33%.

Economics

U.S. initial jobless claims came in at 232,000 in the week ending Oct. 18.

U.S. private employers announced 2,500 job cuts per week on average in the four weeks ending Nov. 1, compared to an 11.25K fall in the previous period.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's general business activity index rose to -21.7 in November from -23.6 in the previous month.

