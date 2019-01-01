QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Mountain Top Properties Inc is a diversified holding company that acquires, sells, and operates distressed assets through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and partnerships. The company specializes in property management, REO foreclosure and real estate redevelopment.

Mountain Top Properties Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mountain Top Properties (MTPP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mountain Top Properties (OTCPK: MTPP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mountain Top Properties's (MTPP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mountain Top Properties.

Q

What is the target price for Mountain Top Properties (MTPP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mountain Top Properties

Q

Current Stock Price for Mountain Top Properties (MTPP)?

A

The stock price for Mountain Top Properties (OTCPK: MTPP) is $0.0599 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:34:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mountain Top Properties (MTPP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mountain Top Properties.

Q

When is Mountain Top Properties (OTCPK:MTPP) reporting earnings?

A

Mountain Top Properties does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mountain Top Properties (MTPP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mountain Top Properties.

Q

What sector and industry does Mountain Top Properties (MTPP) operate in?

A

Mountain Top Properties is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.