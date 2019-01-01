QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.2K
Div / Yield
1.65/7.56%
52 Wk
18.57 - 21.78
Mkt Cap
4.9B
Payout Ratio
95.31
Open
-
P/E
13.3
EPS
19.8
Shares
224.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co is a Filipino bank that provides a diverse range of banking and collateral services. The bank's universal banking license allows it to engage in "nonallied undertakings," which include automobile manufacturing, travel services, and real estate, as well as finance-related businesses, including insurance, savings and retail banking, credit card services, leasing, and investment banking. Net interest income derived from lending, investment, and borrowing, however, still derives a majority of the bank's net revenue. The bank's customer base covers a cross-section of the upper Filipino corporate market.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Metropolitan Bank & Trust (MTPOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCPK: MTPOY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Metropolitan Bank & Trust's (MTPOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Metropolitan Bank & Trust.

Q

What is the target price for Metropolitan Bank & Trust (MTPOY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Metropolitan Bank & Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for Metropolitan Bank & Trust (MTPOY)?

A

The stock price for Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCPK: MTPOY) is $21.78 last updated Mon Dec 20 2021 19:05:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Metropolitan Bank & Trust (MTPOY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on March 22, 2010.

Q

When is Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCPK:MTPOY) reporting earnings?

A

Metropolitan Bank & Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Metropolitan Bank & Trust (MTPOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Metropolitan Bank & Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Metropolitan Bank & Trust (MTPOY) operate in?

A

Metropolitan Bank & Trust is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.