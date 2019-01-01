QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/45K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.04
Mkt Cap
1.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
77.8M
Outstanding
First Growth Funds Ltd is an Australian Stock Exchange-listed investment company. The company manages a portfolio of investments covering small and medium companies listed equities, private equity and pre-IPO investments, blockchain, equity investment, and initial coin offerings. It operates in the Australian region.

First Growth Funds Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy First Growth Funds (MTOMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Growth Funds (OTCPK: MTOMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Growth Funds's (MTOMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Growth Funds.

Q

What is the target price for First Growth Funds (MTOMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Growth Funds

Q

Current Stock Price for First Growth Funds (MTOMF)?

A

The stock price for First Growth Funds (OTCPK: MTOMF) is $0.02 last updated Tue Dec 14 2021 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Growth Funds (MTOMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Growth Funds.

Q

When is First Growth Funds (OTCPK:MTOMF) reporting earnings?

A

First Growth Funds does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Growth Funds (MTOMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Growth Funds.

Q

What sector and industry does First Growth Funds (MTOMF) operate in?

A

First Growth Funds is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.