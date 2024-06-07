Why Are Vail Resorts Shares Down 12.2% Friday

Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN shares are trading lower Friday afternoon after the company reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter financial results and revised its full-year 2024 guidance downward.
What To Know: The company posted quarterly earnings of $9.54 per share, missing market estimates of $10.03 per share. The company's sales came in at $1.28 billion, below the expected $1.30 billion.
As a result of disappointing spring visitation and lowered expectations for its Australian resorts, Vail Resorts reduced its forward guidance for full-year 2024. The company now anticipates Resort Reported EBITDA to be between $833 million and $851 million and net income attributable to Vail Resorts to be between $224 million and $256 million.
Analyst Changes: Following the earnings report, several analysts adjusted their price targets for Vail Resorts:
- JP Morgan: Downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and reduced the price target from $217 to $176.
- Morgan Stanley: Maintained an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $229 to $179.
Vail Price Action: Vail Resorts shares were down by 12.2% at $170.96 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.
