MatsukiyoCocokara & Co, formerly Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co., Ltd. is a large retail pharmacy in Japan. The company's stores sell branded and generic medication, over-the-counter medicine, health and beauty aids, perfumery, discount cosmetics, household items, pet supplies, groceries, and personal care products. Matsumotokiyoshi operates a private brand called matsukiyo. The highest concentration of Matsumotokiyoshi's stores are in the Kanto region, which includes Tokyo.