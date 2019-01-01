QQQ
MatsukiyoCocokara & Co, formerly Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co., Ltd. is a large retail pharmacy in Japan. The company's stores sell branded and generic medication, over-the-counter medicine, health and beauty aids, perfumery, discount cosmetics, household items, pet supplies, groceries, and personal care products. Matsumotokiyoshi operates a private brand called matsukiyo. The highest concentration of Matsumotokiyoshi's stores are in the Kanto region, which includes Tokyo.

MatsukiyoCocokara Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MatsukiyoCocokara (MSMKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MatsukiyoCocokara (OTCPK: MSMKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MatsukiyoCocokara's (MSMKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MatsukiyoCocokara.

Q

What is the target price for MatsukiyoCocokara (MSMKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MatsukiyoCocokara

Q

Current Stock Price for MatsukiyoCocokara (MSMKF)?

A

The stock price for MatsukiyoCocokara (OTCPK: MSMKF) is $40.5 last updated Today at 3:10:39 PM.

Q

Does MatsukiyoCocokara (MSMKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MatsukiyoCocokara.

Q

When is MatsukiyoCocokara (OTCPK:MSMKF) reporting earnings?

A

MatsukiyoCocokara does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MatsukiyoCocokara (MSMKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MatsukiyoCocokara.

Q

What sector and industry does MatsukiyoCocokara (MSMKF) operate in?

A

MatsukiyoCocokara is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.