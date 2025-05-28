Motorola Strengthens Defense Tech Portfolio With $5 Billion Silvus Acquisition

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI, on Tuesday, inked a deal to acquire Silvus Technologies, Inc. and its subsidiaries for up to $5.0 billion.

The purchase price comprises of $4.4 billion in cash and up to $600.0 million in earnout payments.

Silvu develops software-defined mobile ad-hoc network (MANET) technology that delivers secure voice, video, and data communications without relying on fixed infrastructure.

Its solutions serve global customers across defense, law enforcement, autonomous systems, and enterprise sectors.

The deal aims to unite Silvus’ technical expertise with Motorola Solutions' global reach and customer access to accelerate the deployment of high-performance, secure communications worldwide.

The transaction is expected to conclude in the third quarter of 2025.

Greg Brown, chairman and CEO of Motorola Solutions said, “This acquisition underscores our unwavering conviction that technology is the bedrock for protecting communities, securing borders and defending against today’s ever evolving threats, whether in the air, on the ground or in the water.”

”As a result, we’re now expanding our intelligent network footprint and powering next-generation security for those who stand on the front lines everywhere.”

This month, the company reported first-quarter revenue of $2.53 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.52 billion, and adjusted EPS of $3.18, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $3.01.

As of March 29, 2025, MSI’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $1.56 billion.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via SPDR S&P Telecom ETF XTL and iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF IYZ.

Price Action: MSI shares are down 0.4% at $418.74 at last check on Wednesday.

