QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
110M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
647.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Man Sang International Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Chongqing property, Property management services, Renovation and decoration, and Hotel operation in Japan. It generates maximum revenue from the Chongqing property segment, which includes Property development, sales and leasing of properties. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from China and also operates in Japan.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Man Sang International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Man Sang International (MSGNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Man Sang International (OTCPK: MSGNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Man Sang International's (MSGNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Man Sang International.

Q

What is the target price for Man Sang International (MSGNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Man Sang International

Q

Current Stock Price for Man Sang International (MSGNF)?

A

The stock price for Man Sang International (OTCPK: MSGNF) is $0.17 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 17:35:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Man Sang International (MSGNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Man Sang International.

Q

When is Man Sang International (OTCPK:MSGNF) reporting earnings?

A

Man Sang International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Man Sang International (MSGNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Man Sang International.

Q

What sector and industry does Man Sang International (MSGNF) operate in?

A

Man Sang International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.