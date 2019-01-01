QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Meridian Holdings Inc provides management services. It is focused on building, operating, and managing a portfolio of business-to-business companies.

Meridian Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Meridian Holdings (MRDH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Meridian Holdings (OTCPK: MRDH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Meridian Holdings's (MRDH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Meridian Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Meridian Holdings (MRDH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Meridian Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Meridian Holdings (MRDH)?

A

The stock price for Meridian Holdings (OTCPK: MRDH) is $0.07 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Meridian Holdings (MRDH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Meridian Holdings.

Q

When is Meridian Holdings (OTCPK:MRDH) reporting earnings?

A

Meridian Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Meridian Holdings (MRDH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Meridian Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Meridian Holdings (MRDH) operate in?

A

Meridian Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.