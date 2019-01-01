QQQ
Range
14.13 - 14.2
Vol / Avg.
5.1K/17.5K
Div / Yield
0.57/4.04%
52 Wk
14.03 - 16.9
Mkt Cap
138M
Payout Ratio
62.64
Open
14.2
P/E
15.49
EPS
0
Shares
9.7M
Outstanding
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fd Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The fund's primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. It uses a variety of derivative instruments as part of its investment strategy, or for hedging or risk management purposes.

Western Asset Municipal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Western Asset Municipal (MNP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Western Asset Municipal (NYSE: MNP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Western Asset Municipal's (MNP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Western Asset Municipal.

Q

What is the target price for Western Asset Municipal (MNP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Western Asset Municipal

Q

Current Stock Price for Western Asset Municipal (MNP)?

A

The stock price for Western Asset Municipal (NYSE: MNP) is $14.2 last updated Today at 4:26:53 PM.

Q

Does Western Asset Municipal (MNP) pay a dividend?

A

The next Western Asset Municipal (MNP) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-23.

Q

When is Western Asset Municipal (NYSE:MNP) reporting earnings?

A

Western Asset Municipal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Western Asset Municipal (MNP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Western Asset Municipal.

Q

What sector and industry does Western Asset Municipal (MNP) operate in?

A

Western Asset Municipal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.