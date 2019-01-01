QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Merchants National Properties Inc is engaged in the business of commercial real estate acquisition, management, development, and rental in the United States for almost a century. The company's current real estate portfolio consists of approximately 47 properties spanning over 12 U.S. states as well as the District of Columbia, primarily comprised of office and retail space.

Merchants National Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Merchants National (MNPP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Merchants National (OTCPK: MNPP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Merchants National's (MNPP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Merchants National.

Q

What is the target price for Merchants National (MNPP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Merchants National

Q

Current Stock Price for Merchants National (MNPP)?

A

The stock price for Merchants National (OTCPK: MNPP) is $1740 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:40:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Merchants National (MNPP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $25.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 30, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Merchants National (OTCPK:MNPP) reporting earnings?

A

Merchants National does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Merchants National (MNPP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Merchants National.

Q

What sector and industry does Merchants National (MNPP) operate in?

A

Merchants National is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.