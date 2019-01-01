QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
MNP Petroleum Corp is engaged in the business of exploration and development of oil and gas resources, primarily in Central and East Asia. The company conducts its operations directly through participation in ventures with other oil and gas companies. Besides, it is also involved in exploration projects in Tajikistan. The company holds approximately 90% equity interest in CJSC Somon Oil which owns a working interest in two petroleum exploration licenses in the Fergana Basin.

MNP Petroleum Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MNP Petroleum (MNAP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MNP Petroleum (OTCEM: MNAP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MNP Petroleum's (MNAP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MNP Petroleum.

Q

What is the target price for MNP Petroleum (MNAP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MNP Petroleum

Q

Current Stock Price for MNP Petroleum (MNAP)?

A

The stock price for MNP Petroleum (OTCEM: MNAP) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 17:16:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MNP Petroleum (MNAP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MNP Petroleum.

Q

When is MNP Petroleum (OTCEM:MNAP) reporting earnings?

A

MNP Petroleum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MNP Petroleum (MNAP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MNP Petroleum.

Q

What sector and industry does MNP Petroleum (MNAP) operate in?

A

MNP Petroleum is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.