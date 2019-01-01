ñol

Meta Materials
(NASDAQ:MMAT)
$0.7744
-0.0132[-1.68%]
At close: Sep 2
$0.79
0.0156[2.01%]
After Hours: 7:56PM EDT
Day High/Low0.77 - 0.852 Week High/Low0.76 - 2.95Open / Close0.8 / 0.77Float / Outstanding283.5M / 360.8M
Vol / Avg.2.1M / 5.9MMkt Cap279.4MP/E-50d Avg. Price0.96
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-EPS-0.07Total Float283.5M

Meta Materials Stock (NASDAQ:MMAT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Meta Materials reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 9

EPS

$-0.070

Quarterly Revenue

$3.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$3.3M

Earnings Recap

 

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:45 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Meta Materials missed estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was up $2.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Meta Materials Questions & Answers

Q
When is Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) reporting earnings?
A

Meta Materials (MMAT) is scheduled to report earnings on November 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 9, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.03, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Meta Materials’s (NASDAQ:MMAT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $624.3K, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.