Meta Materials Stock (NASDAQ:MMAT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:45 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Meta Materials missed estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.03.
Revenue was up $2.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Meta Materials Questions & Answers
Meta Materials (MMAT) is scheduled to report earnings on November 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 9, 2022 for Q2.
The Actual EPS was $-0.03, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $624.3K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
