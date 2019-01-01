Meta Materials Stock (NASDAQ:MMAT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:45 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Meta Materials missed estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was up $2.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

