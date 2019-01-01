QQQ
Range
1.44 - 1.6
Vol / Avg.
1.9M/6.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.38 - 9.97
Mkt Cap
445.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.48
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
281.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Meta Materials Inc delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Its extensive technology platform enables global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Meta Materials Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Meta Materials (MMAT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Meta Materials (NASDAQ: MMAT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Meta Materials's (MMAT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Meta Materials (MMAT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Meta Materials

Q

Current Stock Price for Meta Materials (MMAT)?

A

The stock price for Meta Materials (NASDAQ: MMAT) is $1.5834 last updated Today at 3:55:51 PM.

Q

Does Meta Materials (MMAT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Meta Materials.

Q

When is Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) reporting earnings?

A

Meta Materials’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Meta Materials (MMAT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Meta Materials.

Q

What sector and industry does Meta Materials (MMAT) operate in?

A

Meta Materials is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.