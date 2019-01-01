McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 29
EPS
$0.630
Quarterly Revenue
$1.5B
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$1.5B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of McCormick & Co using advanced sorting and filters.
McCormick & Co Questions & Answers
When is McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) reporting earnings?
McCormick & Co (MKC) is scheduled to report earnings on June 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 29, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.38.
What were McCormick & Co’s (NYSE:MKC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.1B, which beat the estimate of $1.1B.
