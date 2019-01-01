ñol

AG Mortgage Investment
(NYSE:MITT)
8.32
00
At close: Jun 9
8.20
-0.1200[-1.44%]
PreMarket: 5:53PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3.56 - 13.49
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding22.8M / 23.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 188.1K
Mkt Cap199M
P/E4.6
50d Avg. Price7.94
Div / Yield0.84/10.10%
Payout Ratio46.41
EPS-0.74
Total Float22.8M

AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

AG Mortgage Investment Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for AG Mortgage Investment (MITT)?
A

The latest price target for AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE: MITT) was reported by JonesTrading on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.50 expecting MITT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 74.28% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for AG Mortgage Investment (MITT)?
A

The latest analyst rating for AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE: MITT) was provided by JonesTrading, and AG Mortgage Investment maintained their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for AG Mortgage Investment (MITT)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of AG Mortgage Investment, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for AG Mortgage Investment was filed on November 19, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 19, 2022.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating AG Mortgage Investment (MITT) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest AG Mortgage Investment (MITT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $16.00 to $14.50. The current price AG Mortgage Investment (MITT) is trading at is $8.32, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

