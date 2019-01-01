AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment
AG Mortgage Investment Questions & Answers
The latest price target for AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE: MITT) was reported by JonesTrading on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.50 expecting MITT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 74.28% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE: MITT) was provided by JonesTrading, and AG Mortgage Investment maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of AG Mortgage Investment, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for AG Mortgage Investment was filed on November 19, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 19, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest AG Mortgage Investment (MITT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $16.00 to $14.50. The current price AG Mortgage Investment (MITT) is trading at is $8.32, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
