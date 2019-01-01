AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
AG Mortgage Investment missed estimated earnings by 109.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.22.
Revenue was up $9.24 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 2.83% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AG Mortgage Investment's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|0.15
|0.06
|0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.05
|0.96
|0
|0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|22.15M
|15.92M
|11.76M
|12.03M
|Revenue Actual
|13.99M
|12.43M
|8.93M
|8.06M
Earnings History
AG Mortgage Investment Questions & Answers
AG Mortgage Investment (MITT) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $1.41, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $21M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
