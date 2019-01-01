ñol

AG Mortgage Investment
(NYSE:MITT)
8.0949
-0.0451[-0.55%]
Last update: 12:08PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low8.07 - 8.24
52 Week High/Low3.56 - 13.49
Open / Close8.21 / -
Float / Outstanding22.8M / 23.9M
Vol / Avg.40.9K / 209.6K
Mkt Cap193.7M
P/E4.5
50d Avg. Price8.09
Div / Yield0.84/10.32%
Payout Ratio46.41
EPS-0.74
Total Float22.8M

AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

AG Mortgage Investment reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 6

EPS

$-0.020

Quarterly Revenue

$17.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$-163K

Earnings Recap

 

AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AG Mortgage Investment missed estimated earnings by 109.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.22.

Revenue was up $9.24 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 2.83% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AG Mortgage Investment's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.17 0.15 0.06 0.12
EPS Actual -0.05 0.96 0 0.24
Revenue Estimate 22.15M 15.92M 11.76M 12.03M
Revenue Actual 13.99M 12.43M 8.93M 8.06M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AG Mortgage Investment Questions & Answers

Q
When is AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT) reporting earnings?
A

AG Mortgage Investment (MITT) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.41, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were AG Mortgage Investment’s (NYSE:MITT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $21M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

