Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Mitek Systems
Mitek Systems Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on April 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $22.00 expecting MITK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 126.80% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Mitek Systems maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Mitek Systems, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Mitek Systems was filed on April 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Mitek Systems (MITK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $27.00 to $22.00. The current price Mitek Systems (MITK) is trading at is $9.70, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.