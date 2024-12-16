Western Union, Compass Minerals International And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Zedge, Inc. ZDGE to report quarterly earnings at 3 cents per share on revenue of $7.28 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Zedge shares gained 2.6% to $2.7999 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at 3 cents per share on revenue of $7.28 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Zedge shares gained 2.6% to $2.7999 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc . CMP to post a quarterly loss at 45 cents per share on revenue of $209 million after the closing bell. Compass Minerals International shares gained 4.8% to $13.69 in the after-hours trading session.

. to post a quarterly loss at 45 cents per share on revenue of $209 million after the closing bell. Compass Minerals International shares gained 4.8% to $13.69 in the after-hours trading session. The Western Union Company WU announced a new $1 billion share repurchase program. Western Union shares gained 1.7% to $10.94 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

After the closing bell, Mitek Systems, Inc . MITK is projected to post quarterly earnings at 17 cents per share on revenue of $41.31 million. Mitek Systems shares gained 1.4% to $8.90 in the after-hours trading session.

. is projected to post quarterly earnings at 17 cents per share on revenue of $41.31 million. Mitek Systems shares gained 1.4% to $8.90 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. RICK to earn 37 cents per share on revenue of $72.98 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. RCI Hospitality shares gained 1.5% to $52.85 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out: