Why Mitek Systems Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 19%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. MITK rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Mitek Systems reported quarterly earnings of 33 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 17 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $43.222 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $41.306 million.

Mitek Systems shares jumped 18.8% to $11.28 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc . OPTX gained 59% to $2.83 in pre-market trading after adding more than 80% on Monday.

Maison Solutions Inc . MSS gained 65.3% to $1.72 in pre-market trading after the company reported financial results for the second quarter and six-months ended Oct. 31.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc . KWE gained 44.6% to $1.05 in pre-market trading after surging around 15% on Monday.

SEALSQ Corp LAES rose 27.8% to $3.13 in pre-market trading after surging 40% on Monday. SEALSQ announced the pricing of $25.0 million registered direct offering priced above market under NASDAQ rules.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp . TNXP gained 23.5% to $0.6550 in pre-market trading after jumping 120% on Monday.

Sidus Space, Inc . SIDU climbed 21.5% to $5.57 in pre-market trading after jumping 220% on Monday.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc GRYP gained 17% to $0.60 in pre-market trading after falling 8% on Monday.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc . SEDG gained 10.5% to $13.62 in pre-market trading after falling around 8% on Monday.

. gained 10.5% to $13.62 in pre-market trading after falling around 8% on Monday. Cango Inc. CANG gained 9.7% to $6.02 in pre-market trading.

Losers

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. RVPH shares tumbled 29.6% to $1.62 in pre-market trading after the company reported the pricing of $18.0 million public offering of common stock and warrants.

Mama's Creations Inc MAMA declined 17.9% to $7.96 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS results.

EVgo, Inc. EVGO shares fell 16.1% to $5.30 in pre-market trading after the company announced a secondary offering of 23 million shares.

Webuy Global Ltd WBUY shares fell 14.1% to $0.1950 in pre-market trading after jumping 29% on Monday. Webuy Global announced the pricing of $3.7 million registered direct offering.

NAYA Biosciences, Inc. NAYA dipped 13.1% to $0.7042 in pre-market trading.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI fell 13.1% to $3.44 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Monday.

Alset Inc. AEI fell 12.4% to $0.9197 in pre-market trading following a 4% decline on Monday.

Celcuity Inc. CELC fell 12.3% to $11.01 in today's pre-market trading.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PTPI fell 9.6% to $0.2415 in pre-market trading after dipping 18% on Monday.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. PSBD shares dipped 6% to $15.04 in pre-market trading.

