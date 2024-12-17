Why Mitek Systems Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 19%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. MITK rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.
Mitek Systems reported quarterly earnings of 33 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 17 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $43.222 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $41.306 million.
Mitek Systems shares jumped 18.8% to $11.28 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. OPTX gained 59% to $2.83 in pre-market trading after adding more than 80% on Monday.
- Maison Solutions Inc. MSS gained 65.3% to $1.72 in pre-market trading after the company reported financial results for the second quarter and six-months ended Oct. 31.
- KWESST Micro Systems Inc. KWE gained 44.6% to $1.05 in pre-market trading after surging around 15% on Monday.
- SEALSQ Corp LAES rose 27.8% to $3.13 in pre-market trading after surging 40% on Monday. SEALSQ announced the pricing of $25.0 million registered direct offering priced above market under NASDAQ rules.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP gained 23.5% to $0.6550 in pre-market trading after jumping 120% on Monday.
- Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU climbed 21.5% to $5.57 in pre-market trading after jumping 220% on Monday.
- Gryphon Digital Mining Inc GRYP gained 17% to $0.60 in pre-market trading after falling 8% on Monday.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG gained 10.5% to $13.62 in pre-market trading after falling around 8% on Monday.
- Cango Inc. CANG gained 9.7% to $6.02 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. RVPH shares tumbled 29.6% to $1.62 in pre-market trading after the company reported the pricing of $18.0 million public offering of common stock and warrants.
- Mama’s Creations Inc MAMA declined 17.9% to $7.96 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS results.
- EVgo, Inc. EVGO shares fell 16.1% to $5.30 in pre-market trading after the company announced a secondary offering of 23 million shares.
- Webuy Global Ltd WBUY shares fell 14.1% to $0.1950 in pre-market trading after jumping 29% on Monday. Webuy Global announced the pricing of $3.7 million registered direct offering.
- NAYA Biosciences, Inc. NAYA dipped 13.1% to $0.7042 in pre-market trading.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI fell 13.1% to $3.44 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Monday.
- Alset Inc. AEI fell 12.4% to $0.9197 in pre-market trading following a 4% decline on Monday.
- Celcuity Inc. CELC fell 12.3% to $11.01 in today's pre-market trading.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PTPI fell 9.6% to $0.2415 in pre-market trading after dipping 18% on Monday.
- Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. PSBD shares dipped 6% to $15.04 in pre-market trading.
Now Read This:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.