Why Meihua Stock Is Moving Today

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. MHUA shares traded higher Wednesday before paring gains after the company announced its NT-2000 surgical path analysis system successfully supported the world’s second 5G remote robot-assisted lobectomy.

The Details:

Meihua said the procedure was performed on July 15 at Yangzhou University Affiliated Hospital by a team from Shanghai Chest Hospital. The company said the development of Meihua’s robotic surgical systems is part of its strategic initiatives to increase sales of high-end products and broaden its customer base.

“We are honored that our cutting-edge technology could assist the advanced 3D imaging for surgical mapping in this sophisticated procedure,” said Mr. Yongjun Liu, Chairman of Meihua, “Despite a physical distance of over 200 kilometers between the surgical team and the patient, the operation was executed seamlessly in just one hour, thanks to 5G technology and the precision of the robotic surgical system."

Meihua shares are moving on heavy trading volume following the announcement with more than 55 million shares already traded in Wednesday's session. According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock has a 100-day average volume of less than 78,000 shares and a float of 9.521 million shares.

MHUA Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Meihua shares are flat at $1.03 at the time of publication Wednesday.

