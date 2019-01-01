Million Hope Industries Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries are engaged in designing, supplying and installation of facade and curtain wall systems, with a focus on curtain walls, aluminum windows and doors. The company provides design, supply and installation services for curtain walls, aluminium windows and doors on both new and existing buildings, and works with customers and architects to offer tailor-made designs and products to suit the project requirements. The principal customers are the main contractors and property developers. Geographically, the group has a business presence in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Others, of which prime revenue is generated from Hong Kong.