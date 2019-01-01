QQQ
Million Hope Industries Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries are engaged in designing, supplying and installation of facade and curtain wall systems, with a focus on curtain walls, aluminum windows and doors. The company provides design, supply and installation services for curtain walls, aluminium windows and doors on both new and existing buildings, and works with customers and architects to offer tailor-made designs and products to suit the project requirements. The principal customers are the main contractors and property developers. Geographically, the group has a business presence in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Others, of which prime revenue is generated from Hong Kong.

Million Hope Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Million Hope Industries (MHIHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Million Hope Industries (OTCPK: MHIHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Million Hope Industries's (MHIHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Million Hope Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Million Hope Industries (MHIHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Million Hope Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Million Hope Industries (MHIHF)?

A

The stock price for Million Hope Industries (OTCPK: MHIHF) is $0.1 last updated Mon Apr 05 2021 19:00:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Million Hope Industries (MHIHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Million Hope Industries.

Q

When is Million Hope Industries (OTCPK:MHIHF) reporting earnings?

A

Million Hope Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Million Hope Industries (MHIHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Million Hope Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Million Hope Industries (MHIHF) operate in?

A

Million Hope Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.