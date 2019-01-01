MFS Special Value (NYSE:MFV), Dividends

MFS Special Value issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash MFS Special Value generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for MFS Special Value.
There are no upcoming dividends for MFS Special Value (MFV). The last dividend payout was on May 31, 2022 and was $0.04
There are no upcoming dividends for MFS Special Value (MFV). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on May 31, 2022
There are no upcoming dividends for MFS Special Value.
Browse dividends on all stocks.