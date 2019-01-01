ñol

MFS Special Value
(NYSE:MFV)
5.30
0.02[0.38%]
At close: May 31
6.15
0.8500[16.04%]
PreMarket: 8:38AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low5.03 - 7.18
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 7.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 8K
Mkt Cap38.5M
P/E5.8
50d Avg. Price5.87
Div / Yield0.54/10.32%
Payout Ratio60.48
EPS-
Total Float-

MFS Special Value (NYSE:MFV), Dividends

MFS Special Value issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash MFS Special Value generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

8.43%

Annual Dividend

$0.5016

Last Dividend

May 18
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

MFS Special Value Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next MFS Special Value (MFV) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MFS Special Value.

Q
What date did I need to own MFS Special Value (MFV) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MFS Special Value (MFV). The last dividend payout was on May 31, 2022 and was $0.04

Q
How much per share is the next MFS Special Value (MFV) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MFS Special Value (MFV). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on May 31, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for MFS Special Value (NYSE:MFV)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MFS Special Value.

