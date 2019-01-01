QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Merchants Financial Group Inc is a bank holding company with one wholly owned bank subsidiary, Merchants Bank, National Association. The company provides retail, commercial loan and deposit services principally to its customers. The company also has a leasing division, Merchants Bank Equipment Finance, which operates in the metropolitan area.

Merchants Financial Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Merchants Financial Group (MFGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Merchants Financial Group (OTCPK: MFGI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Merchants Financial Group's (MFGI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Merchants Financial Group.

Q

What is the target price for Merchants Financial Group (MFGI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Merchants Financial Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Merchants Financial Group (MFGI)?

A

The stock price for Merchants Financial Group (OTCPK: MFGI) is $79.99 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:21:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Merchants Financial Group (MFGI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 19, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 13, 2015.

Q

When is Merchants Financial Group (OTCPK:MFGI) reporting earnings?

A

Merchants Financial Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Merchants Financial Group (MFGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Merchants Financial Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Merchants Financial Group (MFGI) operate in?

A

Merchants Financial Group is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.