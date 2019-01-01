QQQ
Range
0.16 - 0.17
Vol / Avg.
5.9M/18.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.15 - 3.09
Mkt Cap
56.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.16
P/E
-
EPS
-0.75
Shares
341.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Meten Holding Group Ltd, formerly Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd provides English language and future skills training to Chinese students and professionals through a digital platform and network of learning centers. It offers adult and junior ELT services under the Meten brand name, junior ELT services under the ABC brand name, and online ELT services under the Likeshuo brand name. Its operating segments are General adult English training, Overseas training services, Online English training, and Junior English training. Geographically, the company operates in the People's Republic of China.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV

Analyst Ratings

Meten Holding Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Meten Holding Gr (METX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ: METX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Meten Holding Gr's (METX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Meten Holding Gr (METX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ: METX) was reported by Aegis Capital on June 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting METX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1708.32% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Meten Holding Gr (METX)?

A

The stock price for Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ: METX) is $0.1659 last updated Today at 3:42:13 PM.

Q

Does Meten Holding Gr (METX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Meten Holding Gr.

Q

When is Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) reporting earnings?

A

Meten Holding Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Meten Holding Gr (METX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Meten Holding Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Meten Holding Gr (METX) operate in?

A

Meten Holding Gr is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.