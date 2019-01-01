QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
73.7 - 102.59
Mkt Cap
951.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
4.99
EPS
1.33
Shares
9.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Mainstreet Equity Corp is a residential real estate company. It is focused on the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market rental apartment buildings. The business specializes in multi-family residential housing operating in a single segment. Geographically it operates in Canadian provinces including British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The company generates revenue from rental income and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mainstreet Equity Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mainstreet Equity (MEQYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mainstreet Equity (OTCPK: MEQYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mainstreet Equity's (MEQYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mainstreet Equity.

Q

What is the target price for Mainstreet Equity (MEQYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mainstreet Equity

Q

Current Stock Price for Mainstreet Equity (MEQYF)?

A

The stock price for Mainstreet Equity (OTCPK: MEQYF) is $101.78 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mainstreet Equity (MEQYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mainstreet Equity.

Q

When is Mainstreet Equity (OTCPK:MEQYF) reporting earnings?

A

Mainstreet Equity does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mainstreet Equity (MEQYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mainstreet Equity.

Q

What sector and industry does Mainstreet Equity (MEQYF) operate in?

A

Mainstreet Equity is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.