MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MercadoLibre missed estimated earnings by 3.7%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.35.

Revenue was up $870.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.87 which was followed by a 3.68% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MercadoLibre's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.95 1.29 0.11 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.92 1.92 1.37 -0.68 Revenue Estimate 2.03B 1.86B 1.46B 1.14B Revenue Actual 2.13B 1.86B 1.70B 1.38B

