MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MercadoLibre missed estimated earnings by 3.7%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.35.
Revenue was up $870.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.87 which was followed by a 3.68% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MercadoLibre's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.95
|1.29
|0.11
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|-0.92
|1.92
|1.37
|-0.68
|Revenue Estimate
|2.03B
|1.86B
|1.46B
|1.14B
|Revenue Actual
|2.13B
|1.86B
|1.70B
|1.38B
